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Will GTA 6 hit Switch 2? Nintendo of America president points to Rockstar

'GTA V' and 'Red Dead Redemption 2' are two of only four top-selling games absent from the Switch 2; the other two are 'PUBG' and 'Wii Sports'

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Published October 10, 2026

Will GTA 6 hit Switch 2? Nintendo of America president points to Rockstar
Will GTA 6 hit Switch 2? Nintendo of America president points to Rockstar

Grand Theft Auto VI is closing in on its November 19 launch as the anticipation for the game of the decade is building fast.

Ahead of the GTA VI launch, the Nintendo of America president, Devon Pritchard, has deflected rumours about a Switch 2 release, saying it's a matter for Take-Two and Rockstar Games.

When asked if Switch 2 can accommodate GTA VI launching this November, in an interview with Variety, Nintendo of America president instead chose to deflect the question.

“That’s going to be a conversion for Take-Two and Rockstar, but nothing to announce on my end at this time,” Pritchard said.

Well, for now, it’s a big no for Switch 2 fans who are pinning hopes for Vice City madness this November.

But according to Ktaku, Rockstar does have other titles which it could bring to the console.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is not on Switch 2, although it reaches the PS4 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA V has also never been brought over to Nintendo Switch.

So for now, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are two of only four top-selling games of all time absent from the Switch 2. The others are PUBG and Wii Sports.

Switch 2 is the only modern handheld gaming console not getting GTA 6 this fall, but it is confirmed that it will get a first-party exclusive: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake which will be rolled out on November 5, just two weeks before the launch of GTA 6.

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