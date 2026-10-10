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Turkiye social media ban for under-15s takes effect on Nov 1

Social media providers must take "necessary technical and administrative measures" to protect teens, reads statement

By
AFP
|

Published October 10, 2026

Image shows girls holding their mobile phones. — Reuters/ File
Image shows girls holding their mobile phones. — Reuters/ File

Turkiye on Saturday formally declared a ban on the use of social media for under-15s, scheduled to come into effect on November 1.

It has joined a growing number of countries legislating to protect children and teenagers from the harmful effects of online platforms.

The official state journal published the decision following the adoption of a law by parliament in April.

It stipulates that social media providers must "take the necessary technical and administrative measures, including age verification, to implement" protections for young people.

"No service likely to produce an addictive effect in children may be offered."

Countries including Australia have introduced restrictions on social media for children and others such as Britain and France are pushing to do the same.

They aim to protect children from digital risks such as screen addiction, lack of sleep, bullying and eating disorders.

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