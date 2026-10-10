Noah Kahan excites fans for Grammy Awards with brand new performance

Noah Kahan is one of the nominees for the next Grammy Awards, and fans could not be more excited to see his new album The Great Divide get the recognition it warrants.

The 29-year-old recently delivered a new exclusive performance at the Grammy Museum which has now been shared online, in which he performed songs from the record and gave an interview.

Kahan performed his song The Great Divide which is a contender for Song of the Year at the award ceremony next year.

READ MORE: Noah Kahan reacts to 'greatest' honour after 'Hunger Games' song release

Reacting to the performance, fans flocked to the comments, and wrote, "the great divide being a song of the year contender while hes just sitting there with an acoustic guitar is the most noah kahan thing ever," and "The true song of the year!!!!"

A third chimed in, "the great divide live is so gorgeous… song of the year contender for real," and "the great divide is the one i keep coming back to, it hits different live than on the album," wrote one.

More applauded, "ugh noah DESERVES," and "AOTY too."

READ MORE: Noah Kahan evokes overwhelming response on 'Draw You Out' upon release