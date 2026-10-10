Have you received $90 from Social Security? Here's how to check if you qualify

Millions of Americans may have noticed an unexpected $90 payment land in their bank accounts this week and unlike many viral Social Security payment claims, this one is real.

More than 20 million Medicare beneficiaries are receiving a one-time $90 rebate in October to help offset the cost of their Medicare Part B premium.

The money is being distributed through the Social Security Administration, which may explain why some recipients initially thought it was an extra Social Security payment.

So, who gets the money?

You may qualify if you are enrolled in original Medicare Part B, live in the United States and normally have your Medicare premium deducted from your Social Security benefits.

However, not everyone on Medicare will receive the $90.

People whose Part B premiums are already paid through Medicaid are excluded. Those who pay the higher Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA, also do not qualify.

Medicare Advantage members are not eligible for the rebate either. About 20.8 million people are expected to receive the payment in total.

Most eligible recipients with direct deposit were expected to see the $90 appear in their accounts on or around October 8.

Others will receive a paper check from the US Treasury later in October. The check should include wording identifying it as a Medicare Improvement Fund payment.

There is no application to fill out and eligible recipients do not need to provide banking information or pay a fee to receive the money.

That point is particularly important because unexpected government payments can quickly become an opportunity for scammers.

If someone contacts you asking for personal information or money in exchange for releasing the $90 payment, it should be treated with caution.

Anyone unsure whether they qualify can contact Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE. Those who believe they qualify but have not received the payment can contact the Social Security Administration about the payment status beginning October 15.

The rebate comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, which Congress created in 2008. The administration is using roughly $2 billion from the fund to make the payments.

And for couples, the payment can be bigger than $90.

If both spouses separately meet the eligibility requirements, each can receive a rebate, meaning an eligible couple could receive a total of $180.