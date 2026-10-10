Chappell Roan discloses star-studded lineup for 'Super Graphic Spectacular'

Chappell Roan has revealed the performers joining her for the Super Graphic Spectacular event, and the lineup is brimming with talent.

The 28-year-old pop superstar is headlining the event hosted by Caleb Hearon, held at Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, and all the proceeds will directly benefit her Roan's Midwest Princess Project.

The Casual hitmaker has designed a two-day event, and different performers will take the stage on October 21 and October 22.

Wednesday, October 21

Chappell Roan

Tinashe

Lola Young

Amanda Lepore

Blaine Petrovia

Kyra Jeté

Thursday, October 22

Chappell Roan

Caroline Polachek

Muna

Alisa Mae

Fantasia Royale Gala

Sweaty Eddie

Fans on social media are too excited to learn about the lineup and flocked to share their excitement, writing, "THIS SERVING CONVENTION," and "yessss!!! lets keep this trend going wtf!"

A third chimed in, "Another woman artists festival? We love it," and "Sweaty Eddie deserves the world," gushed another.

While more exclaimed, "CHAPPELL AND TINASHE???? WHAT?!! GIMME NOW," and "AND CAROLINE POLACHEK HELLOO," as well as "lola young mentioned?? im sat."

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