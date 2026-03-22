Chappell Roan gets banned from music festival after bizarre altercation

Chappell Roan lands in hot waters after several public incidents

Chappell Roan is being heavily criticised on social media after a security incident with a young fan in Brazil, who was the daughter of footballer Jorginho, and the mayor of Rio de Janeiro himself has taken action.

The 27-year-old pop superstar reportedly sent a security guard to the young girl who smiled at her in a hotel, and he yelled at the mother and her child until the young fan was reduced to tears.

Although the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker later defended herself on social media, claiming that she was not aware of the altercation, and neither did she send the guard over, she is now banned from Brazil’s Todo Mundo No Rio music festival.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, took to X and wrote in Portuguese, "I mean that as long as I'm in charge of our city - this young lady will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio!"

The music festival is scheduled for later this year, and is described as the biggest dance floor in the world, but Roan would not be performing there.

The latest public incident follows Roan’s recent altercation with paparazzi in Paris, which also became a topic for heated debate earlier this month.

Dividing fans, and critics, the singer drew equal criticism and applaud for drawing clear boundaries with fans.

However, the incident with Jorginho’s daughter disappointed fans all the same and they urged Roan to take accountability.