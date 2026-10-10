 
Geo News

Sadie Sink to star in new exciting book-to-movie adaptation

Sadie Sink eyes new role in Emma Cline's 'The Guest' movie adaptation

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 10, 2026

Sadie Sink eyes new role in Emma Clines The Guest movie adaptation
Sadie Sink eyes new role in Emma Cline's 'The Guest' movie adaptation

Sadie Sink seems to be looking forward to another role, while working on the X-Men reboot, and more projects lined up.

The 24-year-old actress is now eyeing a role in the movie adaptation of Emma Cline’s THE GUEST for A24.

The movie will reportedly be directed by Lorene Scafaria, and stay close to the source novel which follows a calculating grifter who navigates the treacherous world of summer in the Hamptons.

The book impressed a wide variety of readers worldwide so the screen adaptation is much anticipated and fans on social media were excited to hear about the Stranger Things star's casting.

READ MORE: Sadie Sink opens up on playing Jean Grey in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Flocking to X, fans wrote, "The way that she talked a few months ago about the book and now is in talks to star in it," and "A NEW SADIE SINK ROLE!?!?"

A third chimed in, "girlie stay booked and busy," while another added, "We will be watching."

Someone penned, "Yessss she will be a perfect cast."

READ MORE: Sadie Sink shares ‘confirmed' answers about mystery ‘Spider-Man' role

Make us preferred on Google
Chappell Roan discloses star-studded lineup for 'Super Graphic Spectacular'
Chappell Roan discloses star-studded lineup for 'Super Graphic Spectacular'
Stay Kids leader Bang Chan takes the wheel ahead of Grand Prix
Stay Kids leader Bang Chan takes the wheel ahead of Grand Prix
Noah Kahan excites fans for Grammy Awards with brand new performance
Noah Kahan excites fans for Grammy Awards with brand new performance
BLACKPINK Jennie shares sweet message for The Weeknd after reunion
BLACKPINK Jennie shares sweet message for The Weeknd after reunion
Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley caught sharing laugh at Harry Styles' concert
Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley caught sharing laugh at Harry Styles' concert
'The Voice' star Karina Zeviani dies after long illness
'The Voice' star Karina Zeviani dies after long illness
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews makes desperate money plea
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews makes desperate money plea
Sir Mick Jagger's granddaughter Amba Jackson reveals painful university struggles
Sir Mick Jagger's granddaughter Amba Jackson reveals painful university struggles