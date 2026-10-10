Sadie Sink to star in new exciting book-to-movie adaptation

Sadie Sink eyes new role in Emma Cline's 'The Guest' movie adaptation

Sadie Sink seems to be looking forward to another role, while working on the X-Men reboot, and more projects lined up.

The 24-year-old actress is now eyeing a role in the movie adaptation of Emma Cline’s THE GUEST for A24.

The movie will reportedly be directed by Lorene Scafaria, and stay close to the source novel which follows a calculating grifter who navigates the treacherous world of summer in the Hamptons.

The book impressed a wide variety of readers worldwide so the screen adaptation is much anticipated and fans on social media were excited to hear about the Stranger Things star's casting.

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Flocking to X, fans wrote, "The way that she talked a few months ago about the book and now is in talks to star in it," and "A NEW SADIE SINK ROLE!?!?"

A third chimed in, "girlie stay booked and busy," while another added, "We will be watching."

Someone penned, "Yessss she will be a perfect cast."

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