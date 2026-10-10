Yorkshire wildlife park closed for weekend after tiger attack on visitor

A man has been seriously injured after entering an enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, prompting a major emergency response and the evacuation of the attraction.

South Yorkshire Police said they received reports of a man entering the enclosure on Saturday afternoon, October 10.

Officers said: “The tiger has subsequently attacked the man and this has resulted in serious injury.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed it was called at 13:33 BST and deployed two land ambulances, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a doctor to the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing shots fired, and video circulating online appeared to show a man on the ground with a tiger holding him.

Black screens were later erected around the enclosure.

The park said its emergency response procedures were “immediately activated” and that it was “working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened.”

It confirmed the park would remain closed for the remainder of the weekend, stating the safety and wellbeing of visitors, staff, and animals “remain our highest priority.”

Police said the tiger remained in the enclosure and there was “no wider risk to the public.” The park was evacuated as officers remained on scene to investigate. Yorkshire Wildlife Park describes itself as a “walk-through wildlife adventure” housing lions, giraffes, tigers, leopards, and black rhinos.

Its “land of the tigers” section features a 300-meter raised walkway.

Investigations are ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as the situation develops.