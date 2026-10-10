Ashe marks new career peak with 'Stop the Wedding!' ahead of album release

Ashe celebrates all-time career high amid buzz for new album 'Girl of Your Dreams'

Ashe stands at an all-time career peak with regards to the streaming charts, as her album Girl of Your Dreams nears its release.

The 33-year-old musician achieved her first top five hit on the UK singles chart, as her single Stop The Wedding! reigns on number four on the chart this week.

The Moral of the Story hitmaker has earned the milestone just ahead of her album release, on October 16.

READ MORE: Music Update: Top 10 songs on streaming charts this week

Ashe rushed to social media and reacted to the good news, writing, "Oh my??????????????"

Fans flocked to celebrate and added, "It’s coming for number 1! Think of that album boost!!" and "ICON BEHAVIOUR."

A third chimed in, "well deserved queen," and "I AM SO SO PROUD OF YOU," applauded another.

"CRYINGGG," and "WOAHHDHCBJD," penned other fans.

READ MORE: Ashe celebrates major milestone ahead of 'The Girl of Your Dreams' album