Ben Affleck reveals how ‘Fortnite' inspired his new film ‘Animals'





Ben Affleck has shared how playing video games with his son gave him ideas for his new film, Animals.



But while the games help him come up with ideas, they also sometimes leave him arguing with much younger players.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Ben said he enjoys playing shooting games and often feels confident about his skills.

Things, however, quickly change when he comes up against players who are just 12 years old.

He explained that they beat him in the game and then make fun of him. Ben admitted that he sometimes gets so annoyed that he argues back, telling them he is a grown man and does not suck at the game.

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His love for gaming has also found its way into Animals, his upcoming Netflix thriller.

Ben explained that his son had been showing him different Fortnite skins, which are the looks players can choose for their characters.

His son described some of them as “tough”, giving Ben an idea for the film’s costumes.

One character in Animals wears a fuzzy bunny mask and Ben said the unusual looks in the game helped him decide how the characters should dress.

Ben also enjoys Valorant and has attended gaming events with his son.