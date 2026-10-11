Hollywood fights back after Tom Cruise's ‘Digger' disaster





Tom Cruise’s new film Digger is not doing well at the box office and some people in Hollywood are struggling as well to understand why so many critics disliked it.



The film’s opening weekend in the US was expected to bring in $20 million.

But after some bad reviews, those hopes fell to $15 million before the film made only $8 million.

This is a big problem because the film reportedly cost between $135 million and $180 million to make.

In Digger, Tom plays an oil tycoon who faces a serious environmental problem. The film was made by Alejandro González Iñárritu, who also directed Birdman.

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But the big names behind the project were not enough to bring people into cinemas.

Many well known critics gave the film poor reviews as now, some people in the industry are pushing back and asking audiences to watch it before making up their own minds.

Warner Bros. has released a new clip encouraging viewers to decide for themselves.

Actress Anne Hathaway has also shared her support, giving the film a 10 out of 10 rating on Letterboxd.

Jane Fonda also praised Tom for taking on the role, calling his choice brave.

Still, the film’s poor opening has raised questions about whether a famous star can bring audiences to a movie when critics are not impressed.