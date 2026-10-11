Hannah Waddingham reveals how she feels about ‘Ride or Die' cancellation





Hannah Waddingham has shared how she feels about her show Ride or Die coming to an end after just one season.



Although the news was upsetting, the actress says she is happy with the work she did on the series.

Hannah starred in the Prime Video show with Octavia Spencer.

Many viewers, however, enjoyed the series, which made its cancellation disappointing for fans.

Hannah also showed how upset she was by sharing a picture of herself crying on social media.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Ted Lasso star said she did not know if another network would pick up the show and give it another chance.

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Still, she has no regrets about her time on the series as Hannah explained that she did around 85 to 90 per cent of her own stunts, which made the work tiring.

“I’m happy with what I did on it, to be honest,” she said.

The actress, moreover, also spoke about the gold dress she wore to The Albies awards.

She had designed it for the show and made sure she could wear it for some days of filming, even in scenes where her character was stabbed.

“The show’s gone… the dress remains!” she said.

After the interview clip was shared on Instagram, fans asked for the show to return.

Many said they hoped another network would save the series and give it a second season.