Scarlett Johansson reveals why Adam Driver felt familiar in ‘Paper Tiger'





Scarlett Johansson has shared why working with Adam Driver again felt comfortable for her in their new film, Paper Tiger.



The actress says their past work together helped them build a connection that also worked well in the new movie.

The two stars first played a married couple whose relationship was falling apart in the 2019 film Marriage Story.

Their performances were praised and both received Oscar nominations for their work.

Now, seven years later, they are back on screen together, but this time they play family members through marriage.

Paper Tiger, however, also stars Miles Teller and tells the story of two brothers who get caught up with the Russian mob.

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As things go wrong, their family faces serious problems.

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival screening, Johansson said she was glad to work with Driver again.

She, moreover, also explained that the close scenes they shared in Marriage Story helped them feel more at ease while making the new film.

“I love Adam's work so much and he is really one of my favourite actors,” she said.

Johansson also praised Teller and said he was a big part of how the three actors worked together.

Director James Gray said the film looks at the American dream and what happens when money becomes more important than everything else.