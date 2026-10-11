‘Celebrity Traitors' stars cannot escape the drama off screen





The stars of Celebrity Traitors are reportedly finding it hard to leave the game behind, even after the cameras stopped.



What looks like a game of lies and secrets on TV has also made life stressful for some contestants behind the scenes.

People close to the show say this series has been much harder for the stars than last year's celebrity version.

The contestants are said to be so caught up in the game that they keep thinking about it even when they return to their rooms.

The tension grew after actress Myha’la and former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh were sent home.

READ MORE: Claudia Winkleman admits she gets 'scared' during 'Traitors' pick

Some contestants were left questioning the choices made at the round table, while Traitor Professor Hannah Fry remained in the game.

Comedian Rob Beckett also surprised some of his co stars with his behaviour during filming in Scotland.

According to a source, the pressure was affecting everyone, making it harder for them to relax around each other.

James Acaster also faced a difficult time as the comedian reportedly became very anxious while filming at Ardross Castle and filming had to stop so other contestants could speak up.

The BBC later said that looking after the contestants was a priority.

Even their agents and publicists had to wait until the stars left the game before speaking to them, leaving them unable to help while filming was underway.