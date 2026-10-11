Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, reaffirms commitment to Saudi Arabia's security

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

Islamabad urges world to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure.

FO expresses concern over casualties, extends condolences to families.

Pakistan pledges continued support for Saudi security.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned Houthi militia attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

At least 12 people were killed and 309 wounded in a Houthi attack on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, Saudi authorities said, as the Iran-backed group escalated its campaign against the kingdom.

The dead included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis and one person each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.

In a statement, the prime minister condemned what he called a “heinous attack” and extended condolences to the bereaved families, while praying for the swift and full recovery of those injured.

“Attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and constitute a serious threat to regional peace and stability,” Shehbaz said, adding that such acts of violence, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia, its leadership and its people, citing the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and the enduring bonds of brotherhood between the two countries.

“We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security,” the prime minister said.

Separately, the Foreign Office (FO) strongly condemned the latest terrorist attack by the Houthi militia, describing the targeting of a civilian airport as a heinous act of terrorism, a flagrant violation of international law and a grave threat to regional peace and security.

The FO expressed profound concern over reports of casualties and injuries resulting from the attack. It extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured a swift and complete recovery, saying its prayers were with the victims and their families.

“The continued targeting of civilian population and critical infrastructure by the Houthi militia is utterly unacceptable and must be condemned unequivocally by the international community,” the FO said.

It added that such “brazen and indiscriminate acts of aggression” could not be justified under any circumstances and must cease immediately.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan stood in unwavering solidarity with the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of repeated terrorist attacks.

“In accordance with the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence and the recent decisions taken by its Strategic, Political and Defence Committee, Pakistan reiterates its firm and unshakeable commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

The FO also said Pakistan fully supported Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its territory, protect its people and safeguard its cities and vital infrastructure against all threats and acts of aggression.

Calling for an immediate halt to the attacks, Pakistan urged the Houthi militia to cease its terrorist activities and called on the international community to take a firm and unequivocal stand against acts that endangered innocent lives and undermined regional stability.

“Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, resolute in its commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty, security and defence,” the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office statement came days after Islamabad, Riyadh and Ankara agreed to ensure the "rapid deployment" of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The three nations took the decision at an emergency meeting of the MJDA in Riyadh, the Foreign Office said on October 6, adding that it would be carried out under "approved arrangements" and the national laws of the three countries.

Later that day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that Pakistan and Turkiye have been providing support to Saudi Arabia in its operations against Houthis in Yemen.

— With additional input from Reuters