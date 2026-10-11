Jessica Biel shares son’s brutal verdict on her ‘Matchbox’ look

Jessica Biel may be starring in a new action movie, but her toughest critic is sitting right at home — and he’s only 11.

The actress revealed that her son Silas wasn’t exactly impressed with her wardrobe in Matchbox, her new Apple TV film starring John Cena, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson and Teyonah Parris.

Speaking to People magazine, at the movie’s New York City premiere last week, Biel, 44, admitted her eldest son had some strong feelings about a particular green dress she wears in the film.

“My son, Silas, was very concerned about the green dress [I wore in the movie],” she told People. “He was like, ‘What are you wearing, Mom? Yuck.’ ”

Ouch! Forget professional fashion critics — apparently, getting approval from your own child is a whole different challenge.

Biel confessed that she also felt a little awkward about her sons seeing her in the outfit.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is intense for them to be seeing this dress,’” she said.

Jessica Biel’s son makes surprise appearance

Silas isn't just watching Matchbox from the sidelines. He actually makes a brief appearance in the movie!

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“He plays a small part in this movie at the very end, which is really cute,” Biel told E! News at the premiere.

Both Silas and his younger brother, Phineas, 6, also visited their mom on set, where they got to meet their hero, John Cena.

Between the action scenes, fight sequences and meeting their favorite star, it was apparently quite the experience.

“They are so funny,” she told the outlet about her kids visiting her on set.

“I feel like their brains implode whenever they come to set, especially a set like this, where there’s a hero of theirs that they’re meeting. There’s cool action sequences, there’s fight sequences.”

“Like my little one, I think he was like, ‘Is this real? Is this not real?’ My 11-year-old is like, I know what this is. But the 6-year-old is still like, ‘What’s happening here?’” she added.

Silas might be ready for movie cameos, but his mom's fashion choices? That's apparently another story.