Andrew Garfield's surprising confession melt fans' hearts

Andrew Garfield’s idea of a wild day out involves a massage, uncontrollable crying at Broadway and being in bed by 9 p.m. Honestly, that sounds pretty perfect.

The Amazing Spider-Man star, 43, opened up to People magazine about his ideal day in New York City while discussing his upcoming film The Magic Faraway Tree.

And instead of parties or packed schedules, Garfield’s dream day was all about friendship, theater and some much-needed rest.

“I had a really great day off in New York actually last Sunday … I had two days off actually, and that was remarkable,” Garfield said.

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He started by visiting longtime friend Greg Miele, a physical therapist and massage therapist who apparently doesn’t believe in going easy on his clients.

“He made my muscles hurt so much with his work, but then you feel like a million dollars afterwards,” Garfield explained.

Next came a Broadway performance of Death of a Salesman, starring Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf and Chris Abbott. The emotional impact? No chance of keeping a straight face.

“And I cried a lot — sobbed uncontrollably watching that show. I got to give Nathan a hug afterwards,” he recalled.

Garfield then wandered through Central Park, stopping at Bethesda Fountain, a spot that holds special meaning for him after playing Prior Walter in Angels in America.

Dinner with friends followed, before Garfield settled in for some television.

“I think I was in bed at 9. I watched some Game of Thrones. I watched some Nights of the Seven Kingdoms, and I passed out at 10, and I got eight hours.”

“And I mean — that’s a very middle-aged man’s favorite special day, but I’m sticking to it,” he joked.

The actor also revealed that an Alexander Calder exhibition in Paris recently reminded him of the magic of human creativity.

“I felt just, like, I love being reminded that human beings are magical,” he said.