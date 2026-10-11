PTI calls Centre's move to impose emergency in KP a 'grave political mistake'

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the high court in Islamabad on August 29, 2023. — AFP

President approves Centre's emergency recommendations.

Gohar says KP's electoral mandate must be respected.

Qaiser demands implementation of peace jirga resolution.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has condemned the imposition of emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling the move a "grave political mistake".

The federal government decided to invoke emergency measures under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution following a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. Later, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the cabinet’s recommendations.

The Centre cited the deteriorating security situation and alleged shortcomings in the provincial government's counterterrorism efforts as grounds for the decision.

The move comes amid escalating tensions between the federal government and the PTI-led provincial administration, with disagreements over counterterrorism cooperation, provincial authority and the party's ongoing long march towards Islamabad.

In a post on X, Gohar warned that the federal government's decision would undermine democratic rights and provincial autonomy.

Gohar said his party strongly condemned and completely rejected the decision, describing it as an undemocratic measure that the people would never accept.

He maintained that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a constitutional and legal right to their electoral mandate, arguing that peace and stability could not be achieved by disregarding that mandate, weakening provincial autonomy or creating confrontation between the federation and the province.

The PTI chairman said there was no disagreement over the need to eliminate terrorism, but warned that the fight against militancy could not be used to suppress public opinion, pursue political objectives or restrict the province's constitutional powers.

He stressed that terrorism could only be defeated through national unity and a joint strategy.

"Provinces cannot be weakened to strengthen the federation," Gohar said, adding that the solution to the country's problems lay in political wisdom, constitutional supremacy, meaningful dialogue and practical measures rather than force, confrontation and extraordinary steps.

He pledged that the PTI would raise its voice through every constitutional, legal and democratic forum to protect the public mandate, provincial autonomy and democratic rights.

The party chairman said strong provinces formed the foundation of a strong federation, while constitutional supremacy guaranteed a strong Pakistan.

Gohar urged the federal government to reconsider its decision, saying it could still be reversed within a few days. He called on the Centre to set aside its ego, recognise ground realities, accept legitimate demands and respect public sentiment.

He warned that persisting with the decision could inflict further political and economic damage on the country and undermine the democratic process. Reviewing political decisions, he added, was not a sign of weakness but a demonstration of wisdom in the national interest.

Separately, PTI leader Asad Qaiser also rejected governor's rule and emergency measures in KP, vowing to continue the party's constitutional and democratic struggle to protect the province’s rights.

In a post on X, Qaiser said his party strongly condemned both measures, adding that it always raised its voice against terrorism. He questioned the federal government's policies, saying they had contributed to the current situation.

Qaiser called for the implementation of the unanimous resolution adopted by the peace jirga, which he said had the support of all political parties. He stressed that it was unacceptable to disregard people’s fundamental rights and powers in important national matters.

Urging all political parties to speak up for KP's rights, the PTI leader described the proposed measures as an attack on the province's constitutional rights and vowed that the party would continue its constitutional and democratic struggle.

Meanwhile, PTI KP President Junaid Akbar claimed in a post on X that he and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had been arrested.

However, the government has not issued an official statement regarding the reported arrests so far.

The development follows PTI's long march on Islamabad, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, which began in Lakki Marwat on October 4 after negotiations between the government and opposition failed to produce an agreement.

The talks broke down over disagreements concerning counterterrorism cooperation in KP and access to jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, including a meeting with his personal doctor.

The government and opposition exchanged accusations over the failure of negotiations, while Afridi continued leading the march through the province.