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Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber break cover weeks after beloved son's death

The longtime couple's only son Presley Gerber passed away on September 20

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Published October 11, 2026

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber break cover weeks after beloved son’s death
Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber break cover weeks after beloved son’s death

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber made their first public appearance since their only son Presley Gerber’s death.

Weeks after their son passed away at the young age of 27 on September 20, the longtime couple were spotted holding hands during while strolling.

Over the weekend, they were photographed during a walk on Malibu’s Zuma Beach, both wearing white tops.

READ MORE: Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber's only son Presley dies at 27

The supermodel donned black yoga pants, Rande, meanwhile opted for black shorts.

They completed the casual look with base ball caps and sneakers for the somber outing on Saturday, October 10.

For the unversed, Presley died due to an apparent overdose just hours after checking into a sober living facility.

In footage released after his death, he gives a tour of the Santa Monica facility in the hours leading up to his passing.

At that time, their family rep issued a statement, asking for “privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Following Crawford and Gerber’s son’s death, a source told Page Six that the mother, 60, was “inconsolable” and “absolutely devastated.”

The family “is still trying to process everything that happened,” they added.

READ MORE: Kaia Gerber spotted for first time since brother Presley's death

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