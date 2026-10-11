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Kim Kardashian faces F1 presenter again after awkward snub

Kim Kardashian steals the spotlight at Singapore Grand Prix while cheering on Lewis Hamilton

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Published October 11, 2026

Kim Kardashian faces F1 presenter again after awkward snub

Kim Kardashian gave her fans many to talk about at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 45-year-old reality star was there to cheer on her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton but her latest outfit also caught everyone's attention.

Kim arrived at Marina Bay Circuit wearing a long dress covered in flowers as the dress had a tight corset and a cut out neckline, while her very high heels added to the look.

The mother of four walked around the track with her security team as photographers gathered to take pictures of her.

She, however, already turned heads on Saturday as well in a sheer pink dress which was worth around like £2,290 as she paired it with a small Hermes bag and dark sunglasses.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian makes awkward confession in ‘All's Fair' trailer

But there was another moment that caught people's attention on Sunday where Kim met Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle again after an awkward moment at the Monaco Grand Prix in June.

Back then, Kim and her sister Khloe had ignored him when he tried to speak to them.

This time, the beauty icon joked about what had happened and said, “Did I not know the rules? Did we get off on the wrong foot?”

Kim, moreover, also shared her excitement about Formula One, calling it “amazing and fun and wild.”

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