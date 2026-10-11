Paramount to reshape Hollywood with major Warner Bros. deal

Paramount Skydance just completed its $110 billion deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing some of Hollywood’s biggest names together under one company.

The deal means that famous film studios, TV channels and streaming services will now share the same owner.

The new company will bring together brands such as Warner Bros., Paramount, CBS, CNN, HBO, Paramount+ and HBO Max.

It will also have huge collection of films and TV shows, along with sports content.

David Ellison along with Ynon Kreiz will lead the company. Ellison will focus on films, technology and future plans, while Kreiz will handle daily work and help bring both businesses together.

READ MORE: Paramount Warner Bros. deal faces another major setback

The company, however, also hope to bring Paramount+ and HBO Max together into one streaming service as well.

This can give fans and viewers more films and shows in one place but the company didn’t share full details about the plan just yet.

The deal, moreover, also brings some big problems as the company has around $80 billion in debt and wants to save $6 billion over three years.

This could mean job cuts as the two businesses join together.

There are also questions about how CBS News and CNN will protect their news work from company leaders.