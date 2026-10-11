Jennifer Lawrence teams up with 'No Hard Feelings' director again

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to return to romantic comedies, and this time, she wants to work with someone she already knows.

The actress is set to reunite with director Gene Stupnitsky for her new film One Month Mark, after the two worked together on No Hard Feelings.

According to Deadline, Stupnitsky is in final talks to direct the film. Lawrence reportedly wanted to work with him again and felt he was the right person for the job.

The story follows two people who have very different experiences with love. One has never managed to keep a relationship for more than a month, while the other has never stayed single for longer than a month. The script comes from writer Sophie Fleur de Bruijn.

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The film has already created a lot of interest in Hollywood. Several producers wanted to get their hands on the project, and the race to win it was described as something the industry had rarely seen after the strikes. The script has even been called "one of the best rom com scripts in years".

Lawrence will also produce the film with her business partner Justine Ciarrocchi.

Away from the new comedy, Lawrence has more projects ahead. She will star in The Flood, a new thriller from Zach Cregger.

She is also set to appear with Leonardo DiCaprio and Mads Mikkelsen in Martin Scorsese's upcoming horror film What Happens at Night.