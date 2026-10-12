'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte reflects on climactic fight scene

RJ Mitte looks back on the iconic scene from the season 5 episode 'Ozymandias'

RJ Mitte is breaking down one of the most intense scenes from Breaking Bad.

Appearing on the Joe Vulpis podcast on October 6, Mitte — who portrayed Skyler and Walter White’s son Walt Jr. on the critically acclaimed show — looked back on filming the climactic fight scene in the series’ third-final episode, Ozymandias, where Walt Jr. finally calls the cops on his father after a fight broke out between Skyler and Walter.

“It was kind of my only action part in Breaking Bad, which I was really excited for. And then I got there and I was like, ‘Oh man, this is gonna be bad,’” Mitte reflected. “There was no stunt double. And so that was a lot of fun to kind of have that action scene between [Anna Gunn and Bryan Cranston].”

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The 34-year-old actor noted that the scene was a “defining” moment for his character in terms of which of his parents he would side with after learning, in that moment, the truth about his father. Naturally, Walt Jr. chose to protect his mother, letting go of his crutches and tackling his father to the ground.

“We did that choreography where I toss him,” Mitte continued, admitting they had to shoot the scene twice because he “messed up the first toss” and nearly left Cranston seriously hurt.

“You can’t hurt Bryan,” the director scolded him. “He’s gotta work.”

Ozymandias is widely considered Breaking Bad’s best episode and one of the finest television episodes of all time.

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