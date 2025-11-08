'Breaking Bad' creator speaks out against AI

Vince Gilligan gets honest about artificial intelligence

As artificial intelligence is advancing on a mega scale, Vince Gilligan, best known for making Breaking Bad, seems not to be a fan of it.



During an interview with Variety, he says, "I hate AI. AI is the world’s most expensive and energy-intensive plagiarism machine."

The director continues, "I think there’s a very high possibility that this is all a bunch of horseshit. It’s basically a bunch of centibillionaires whose greatest life goal is to become the world’s first trillionaires. I think they’re selling a bag of vapor."

Despite this, Vince says he has no fear of AI as it gains a footprint in the industry. “My toaster oven isn’t suddenly Thomas Keller because it heats up a delicious pizza for me," adding, "but his sci-fi brain buzzes at the looming threat of the singularity, or when AI develops a true sentience that has its own soul, and therefore its own identity."

“If they ever achieve that, then the whole discussion of slavery has to come back into the forefront of the conversation,” Gilligan says. “These trillionaires are going to want to make money on this thing that is now conscious."

"Is it then a slave? At that point, it is a truly sentient being, and these Silicon Valley assholes are going to monetize this against its own will, right?” Vince concludes.