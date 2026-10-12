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Jennifer Meyer marries Geoffrey Ogunlesi, ex Tobey Maguire officiated

Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding weeks after divorce

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Published October 12, 2026

Jennifer Meyer marries Geoffrey Ogunlesi, ex Tobey Maguire officiated
Jennifer Meyer marries Geoffrey Ogunlesi, ex Tobey Maguire officiated

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer has married music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii, with her ex-husband Tobey Maguire officiating the ceremony. 

The couple wed over the weekend at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, just days after Meyer’s divorce from Maguire was made official.

Meyer, 49, wore a strapless white gown and veil, while Ogunlesi wore a black suit and bow tie. 

Maguire, 51, stood at the centre of the ceremony. 

Meyer and Maguire’s two children, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, took part in the celebration, along with the baby girl Meyer and Ogunlesi welcomed in May.

The wedding followed an 1 October court filing that terminated Meyer and Maguire’s marital status, according to documents reported by Us Weekly. 

Meyer and Maguire, who met in 2003, married in 2007 and separated in 2016. 

Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, and Maguire filed his response in July 2025. Meyer and Ogunlesi have been linked since 2023 and were engaged for more than two years.

The exes have long been close co-parents. 

In a December interview, Meyer called Maguire her best friend and said the cutest part was that he and Ogunlesi “love each other so much”. 

She called Maguire an incredible father and an incredible ex-husband, and said Ogunlesi loves him too.

Read more: Tobey Maguire spotted with ex Jennifer Meyer and her fiance

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