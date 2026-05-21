Tobey Maguire spotted with ex Jennifer Meyer and her fiance

Tobey Maguire, his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer and her fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi were spotted enjoying a relaxed family dinner together in Beverly Hills this week, and by all accounts, the atmosphere couldn't have been warmer.

The group, which also included Meyer and Maguire's two children Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, gathered at E Baldi restaurant on Tuesday.

At one point, all three adults were seen chatting together, with Maguire, 50, flashing a gentle smile as he stood alongside his former partner and her future husband.

Meyer, 49, looked relaxed and happy, her baby bump visible beneath a floral print dress and denim jacket.

The outing is a striking example of how well the former couple have handled life after their marriage ended.

Meyer and Maguire, who first met in 2003 during the production of his film Seabiscuit, married in 2007 and went on to have two children together.

They announced their separation in 2016, and Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, with the split finalised later that year.

By all accounts, they have remained close and committed co-parents throughout.

Meyer is now in a very different chapter of her life.

She and Ogunlesi, 34, founder and CEO of music management company the Ogunlesi Group, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2023 and got engaged the following year.

Their baby, Meyer's third child, was reportedly due around Mother's Day on 10 May, meaning the arrival is imminent.

Tuesday's dinner, with everyone around the same table and smiling, rather proved the point.