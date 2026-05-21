 
Geo News

Tobey Maguire spotted with ex Jennifer Meyer and her fiance

Tobey Maguire’s ex Jennifer Meyer is expecting third baby with fiance
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 21, 2026

Tobey Maguire spotted with ex Jennifer Meyer and her fiance

Tobey Maguire, his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer and her fiancé Geoff Ogunlesi were spotted enjoying a relaxed family dinner together in Beverly Hills this week, and by all accounts, the atmosphere couldn't have been warmer.

The group, which also included Meyer and Maguire's two children Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, gathered at E Baldi restaurant on Tuesday. 

At one point, all three adults were seen chatting together, with Maguire, 50, flashing a gentle smile as he stood alongside his former partner and her future husband. 

Meyer, 49, looked relaxed and happy, her baby bump visible beneath a floral print dress and denim jacket.

The outing is a striking example of how well the former couple have handled life after their marriage ended. 

Meyer and Maguire, who first met in 2003 during the production of his film Seabiscuit, married in 2007 and went on to have two children together. 

They announced their separation in 2016, and Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, with the split finalised later that year. 

By all accounts, they have remained close and committed co-parents throughout.

Meyer is now in a very different chapter of her life. 

She and Ogunlesi, 34, founder and CEO of music management company the Ogunlesi Group, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2023 and got engaged the following year.

Their baby, Meyer's third child, was reportedly due around Mother's Day on 10 May, meaning the arrival is imminent.

Tuesday's dinner, with everyone around the same table and smiling, rather proved the point.

Ariana Grande drops unreleased song from 'Dangerous Woman' era
Ariana Grande drops unreleased song from 'Dangerous Woman' era
Angelina Jolie receives breast cancer diagnosis in new 'Couture' trailer
Angelina Jolie receives breast cancer diagnosis in new 'Couture' trailer
Gracie Abrams earns high praise for 'Daughter from Hell' before release
Gracie Abrams earns high praise for 'Daughter from Hell' before release
Travis Kelce teases next Valentine's Day plans with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce teases next Valentine's Day plans with Taylor Swift
BTS set for first award show appearance in 4 years at 2026 AMAs
BTS set for first award show appearance in 4 years at 2026 AMAs
'Euphoria' season 3: Nika King reacts after scene time with Zendaya reduced
'Euphoria' season 3: Nika King reacts after scene time with Zendaya reduced
Billy Joel slams 'unauthorized' biopic ‘Billy & Me'
Billy Joel slams 'unauthorized' biopic ‘Billy & Me'
Brad Pitt makes appearance after Zahara's graduation snub
Brad Pitt makes appearance after Zahara's graduation snub