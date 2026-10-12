Kelly Osbourne claims gaining nearly 30 lbs after longtime weight criticism

Kelly Osbourne says she has gained nearly 30 lbs since her 2026 BRIT Awards appearance in February, and has recalled begging her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, for help during one of the hardest stretches of her life.

The 41-year-old spoke to The Sun, reflecting on the dramatic weight loss that drew public concern when she and her mother, Sharon, accepted a lifetime achievement award on Ozzy’s behalf.

“I didn’t know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures,” she said, adding that she was as shocked as everyone else.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne reveals she relapsed after dad Ozzy's death

She said it wasn’t an eating disorder, but that she couldn’t do anything for herself. Eating, she said, made her feel like she wanted to throw up.

At the time, she responded to online criticism on Instagram Stories, writing that there is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.

Ozzy died on 22 July 2025, aged 76.

Kelly described going to his grave with a white candle and writing a wish on it asking him to please help her.

She said she does candle magic a lot, and that her father told her he would send messages. She has also had to cope with her split from fiancé Sid Wilson, with whom she shares a son, Sidney.

Looking back, she said grief has taught her something beautiful: that it is an honour, because it comes from loving someone that much.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne says she was 'assassinated' by trolls over her appearance