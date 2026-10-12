Missing Texas man found dead in Great Smoky Mountains after days-long search

A 24-year-old Texas man who went missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was discovered dead after days-long search, his family confirmed.

Sahil Jilani's sister, Asma Jilani Bustamante, confirmed his death in a social media post on Friday, October 9, saying the family's search had come to a heartbreaking end.

"With extremely heavy hearts, we share the news that the search for Sahil has ended, and he has passed away," Bustamante wrote on Facebook.

Sahil Jilani was found by the dive teams at Abrams Falls after a days-long search when he first reported missing on October 5.

According to the Park authorities, who shared on social media on October 7, Sahil Jilani of Texas has been missing since 8 p.m. on October 5.

The family has confirmed that while official reports are pending, they believe he drowned after becoming caught in powerful currents near the waterfall.

The 24-year-old Sahil Jilani was last spotted at the Riverstone Campground in Townsend at around 8 p.m. on October 5, and two days later the search teams located his car at the Abrams Falls trailhead, while the next day, divers discovered his body in the water, according to his family.