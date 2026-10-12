Pakistan warns Afghan Taliban regime of consequences over failure to act against terrorists

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a seminar in Islamabad, October 12, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Terrorism remains the biggest challenge for region: DPM Dar.

Dar says operations against terrorists being conducted daily.

Banned TTP a serious threat to Pakistan's security: DPM Dar.

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday warned that the Afghan Taliban regime will eventually face consequences if it fails to take action against terrorists operating from its territory.

"If the Afghan government does not take action against terrorists, one day it will have to face the consequences itself,” Dar said while addressing the ISSI International Conference on "Pakistan’s evolving terrorism landscape" in Islamabad.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank monitoring anti-state violence in the region, 225 militant attacks were recorded across the country in September, compared with 199 in August — an increase of 13%. Militant attacks increased for the third consecutive month.

Addressing the conference, DPM Dar said that terrorism remained the biggest challenge for the region and the world, adding that Pakistan had made immense sacrifices in its fight against militancy.

"Pakistan has sacrificed more than 90,000 lives in the war against terrorism,” he said, calling on the international community to acknowledge the country's losses.

He also referred to the Jaffar Express incident and the abduction and killings of workers in Balochistan, citing them among the challenges facing the country.

According to Dar, operations against terrorists were being conducted daily on the instructions of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

DPM Dar said that Pakistan had repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities not to allow their territory to be used for terrorism against neighbouring countries.

"Pakistan has only one demand from Afghanistan: that it should not allow its territory to be used for terrorism," he added.

Pakistan had held talks with Afghan officials on the issue and had undertaken visits to Afghanistan to discuss counterterrorism efforts, he said, referring to a trilateral meeting involving Pakistan, China and Afghanistan held in Kabul in August last year.

However, he said that the Afghan Taliban regime had failed to fulfil its commitments on the issue of terrorism.

He warned that the presence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups in Afghanistan posed a threat to regional peace.

He urged the Afghan Taliban authorities to immediately stop providing terrorists with weapons and other forms of assistance.

'Indian involvement' in terrorism

DPM Dar said that India was involved in supporting terrorism in Pakistan, referring to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, whom Islamabad says was a serving Indian naval officer involved in espionage, sabotage and terrorist activities.

He said that security forces and law enforcement agencies had confronted terrorism with determination, but the threat had damaged the country's image and international reputation.

The deputy prime minister also called for international cooperation to strengthen the capacity of Pakistan's law enforcement agencies, saying that recognition of the country's sacrifices alone was not sufficient.

He said that militants crossed into Pakistan through mountainous areas to carry out attacks before returning to safe havens, adding that a serious increase in terrorist attacks in Pakistan had led to the closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

DPM Dar added that Pakistan had subsequently allowed 1,000 containers to pass into Afghanistan following contact from the United Nations.

Describing the banned TTP as a serious threat to Pakistan's security, he said that the terrorist groups received external support.

He warned that safe havens used by groups to launch attacks against Pakistan could eventually pose a threat to other countries as well.