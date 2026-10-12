Bella Hadid expresses gratitude for birthday love in heartwarming post

Bella Hadid is stepping into her thirties with a grateful heart.

A couple of days after celebrating her latest milestone, the supermodel shared a collection of stunning photos and a heartfelt message for everyone who made this year’s birthday extra special.

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister, who turned her 30th birthday on October 9, took to social media on Sunday, October 11, to reflect on the occasion.

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“This is 30 [white heart emoji] thank you to all who made me feel so loved, sent well wishes, thoughts, flowers, notes. [white heart emoji] it all means so much to me,” she wrote in the caption alongside a series of photographs that appeared to capture her surrounded by lush, jungle-like scenery.

Rather than simply celebrating another trip around the sun, Bella used the post to acknowledge the people who have supported her along the way.

“I am in gratitude to God, my loved ones, my loyal and amazing supporters who have stood by me, and everyone who sent me blessings for another year around the sun,” she continued. “I am so so so lucky. Thank you for the love guys. [white heart emoji].”

The montage of photos featured her posing in pinkish beige-coloured long-sleeve dress. The garment features an elastic waistline decending into a flowing silhouette.

Thick, shaggy faux-fur or fleece trim was running along the wide cuffs of the sleeves and entirely outlining the bottom hem of the skirt.

Her own post marking her birthday comes after Gigi wished her younger sibling with a nostalgic glimpse into their childhood.

Over a recent photo of the two she wrote, “It’s @bellahadid Day,” and “She’s an icon. She’s a legend. She’s my sister [loved up emoji].”

In a black-and-white picture featuring the sisters as young children, Zayn Malik’s ex attached a “Got you. [thumbs up emoji] Always [red heart and fire emoji],” message.

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