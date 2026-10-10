Gigi Hadid marks Bella’s milestone birthday with a touching message

Gigi Hadid made Bella Hadid’s milestone birthday even more special with a sweet tribute.

As Bella turned 30 on Friday, October 9, Bradley Cooper’s love interest took to her Instagram Stories, sharing two photos to celebrate her close bond with her younger sister and a nostalgic glimpse into their childhood.

The first image was an intimate photograph of the two supermodels dressed in matching pink-and-white striped robes.

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The Hadid sisters looked towards each other while giving a kiss in the air.

Sparkling pink and purple effects decorated the photo. Moreover Gigi, 31, wrote, “It’s @bellahadid Day,” highlighting that the occasion belongs entirely to her sibling.

“She’s an icon. She’s a legend. She’s my sister [loved up emoji],” the mother of Khai Malik wrote in a loving tribute to Bella, before adding a sweet nod to her daughter’s bond with her aunt. “Love you so much sweet sweet sissy (& auntie).”

In the following slide former One Direction star Zayn Malik’s ex posted an affectionate photograph.

The black-and-white picture featured the sisters as young children.

Both wear oversized, wide-brimmed hats and light-coloured outfits, posing side by side in a charming throwback.

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Over the photograph, Gigi wrote, “Got you. [thumbs up emoji] Always [red heart and fire emoji].”