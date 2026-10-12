 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo sparks buzz about Chappell Roan collab after news leak

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan rumoured to release music together

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 12, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo sparks buzz about Chappell Roan collab after news leak
Olivia Rodrigo sparks buzz about Chappell Roan collab after news leak

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's fans have been asking for a collaboration ever since they heard the pop superstars perform together at the GUTS tour, and it seems like their wishes have finally been heard.

The drop dead hitmaker is reportedly releasing a special physical edition of her song, expectations, featuring Roan and the song is expected to be released on Friday, October 16. 

While Rodrigo has not made the announcement herself, music retailer JPC appears to have leaked the news, and it spread like wildfire all over social media.  

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan excite fans for Daisy Chain Fields festival

Fans soon flocked to X and reacted to the news, writing, "we will be streaming," and "WHAT??? OMGGGG."

A third chimed in, "GAGGGGGGGGGGING," and "ITS ABOUT TO EAT OMG," exclaimed another.

While more added, "omg yess i always thought this song was giving chappell," and "OMG YAYYYYY."

Roan or Rodrigo have yet to address the news themselves.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo turns concert into sweet reunion with Halsey

Make us preferred on Google
Robert Pattinson's Gen-Z title resurfaces with new Snapchat pictures
Robert Pattinson's Gen-Z title resurfaces with new Snapchat pictures
Katie Price gives evidence to court as ex-husband faces serious charges
Katie Price gives evidence to court as ex-husband faces serious charges
Taylor Swift sets new record as 'TLOAS: The Encore' rules streaming charts
Taylor Swift sets new record as 'TLOAS: The Encore' rules streaming charts
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoy newlywed bliss on New York outing
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoy newlywed bliss on New York outing
Gemma Collins breaks down emotional family tragedy on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Gemma Collins breaks down emotional family tragedy on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Hayley Hughes welcomes second child with mystery partner
Hayley Hughes welcomes second child with mystery partner
Harry Styles makes fan's dream come true in emotional concert moment
Harry Styles makes fan's dream come true in emotional concert moment
Molly Mae Hague admits she barely eats vegetables in candid confession
Molly Mae Hague admits she barely eats vegetables in candid confession