Olivia Rodrigo sparks buzz about Chappell Roan collab after news leak

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's fans have been asking for a collaboration ever since they heard the pop superstars perform together at the GUTS tour, and it seems like their wishes have finally been heard.

The drop dead hitmaker is reportedly releasing a special physical edition of her song, expectations, featuring Roan and the song is expected to be released on Friday, October 16.

While Rodrigo has not made the announcement herself, music retailer JPC appears to have leaked the news, and it spread like wildfire all over social media.

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Fans soon flocked to X and reacted to the news, writing, "we will be streaming," and "WHAT??? OMGGGG."

A third chimed in, "GAGGGGGGGGGGING," and "ITS ABOUT TO EAT OMG," exclaimed another.

While more added, "omg yess i always thought this song was giving chappell," and "OMG YAYYYYY."

Roan or Rodrigo have yet to address the news themselves.

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