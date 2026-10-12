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Olivia Rodrigo turns concert into sweet reunion with Halsey

Olivia Rodrigo surprises Halsey with flowers and a hug at her Chicago concert

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Published October 12, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo turns concert into sweet reunion with Halsey
Olivia Rodrigo turns concert into sweet reunion with Halsey

Olivia Rodrigo turned a concert moment into a heartwarming fan-favourite memory when she spotted Halsey in the crowd.

During her Unraveled Tour stop in Chicago over the weekend, the Drivers Licence hitmaker showered her fellow singer with a little love.

On Sunday, October 11, the 23-year-old pop star approached the barricade while performing Stupid Song at the United Center.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo takes action after Daisy Chain Fields vendors backlash

Amid the screaming fans and phones recording every second during her walk along the front row one special encounter stole the spotlight.

Fans gushed about the moment when the Deja Vu songstress handed Halsey, 32, a bouquet of flowers before the two shared a warm hug.

A video of the sweet interaction, captured the singers embracing as concertgoers watched and filmed the moment.

For the unversed, Halsey has praised Rodrigo since the younger singer's breakout in 2021, when drivers license became a defining moment in her early career.

The Without Me songstress also famously celebrated Rodrigo's success by sending her a cake following the song's release.

Now, with the Happier singer returning the affection in front of a live Chicago crowd, fans got another glimpse of the supportive bond between the two singers.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo calls out internet's obsession with her dating life

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