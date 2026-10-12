Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoy newlywed bliss on New York outing

Dua Lipa seems to be enjoying a happy time in her life with her husband, Callum Turner.

The singer and actor were recently seen spending some quiet time together in New York, showing that even with their busy lives, they still make time for each other.

The couple took their dog for a walk as well and stopped to get coffee.

They newlyweds were also seen holding hands as they enjoyed their outing. Dua wore jeans, a T shirt, black boots and a long coat, whereas Callum kept things simple in jeans, white shirt and a navy jacket.

Dua and Callum, however, first had a legal wedding at Marylebone Town Hall in May and a week later, they travelled to Italy for a bigger celebration with their loved ones.

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The No Lie hitmaker later shared how special the day was for them, saying that they made sure to find each other during the wedding so they could enjoy every moment together.

She has also talked about how her Callum support her work and understands her busy life as she feels they have found good balance between their careers and their time together.

Their happy relationship may also shape Dua’s future music. She has said that writing about heartbreak comes more easily, but she now wants to explore what love feels like when things are going well.