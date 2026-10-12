 
Geo News

Tom Cruise's ‘Digger' faces a shocking $245m loss at box office

Diggerwas released in theaters in North America and the United Kingdom on October 2, 2026

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 12, 2026

Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ faces a shocking $245m loss at box office
Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ faces a shocking $245m loss at box office

Tom Cruise’s new film Digger is facing a major problem at the box office and the loss can reach up to $245 million.

The film has not brought in enough money to cover its huge costs, despite having a well-known star in the lead role.

Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, a rich oil businessman, in the dark comedy which is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The film, however, cost Warner Bros around $280 million to make and promote as it has earned only about $35 million worldwide so far.

Things then got really harder for the film in its second weekend, when ticket sales fell by around 60 percent.

According to Variety, the film maybe finish its run in cinemas with only $50 million in total earnings.

READ MORE: Hollywood fights back after Tom Cruise's ‘Digger' disaster

The amount it needs to earn has also become a talking point as Variety says that it would need around $350 million to cover its costs, while Warner Bros believe the figure is closer to $300 million.

Cruise, whereas, said that he does not make films just to do well on their opening weekend. He is hoping that his work will stay with people and remain meaningful over time.

The poor results are a change from his recent success with Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.

Meanwhile, The Social Reckoning also had a slow start only earning $9 million all over the world.

Make us preferred on Google
Russell Brand leans on one person during major assault case
Russell Brand leans on one person during major assault case
Inside Harry Styles, Haruki Murakami's surprising friendship
Inside Harry Styles, Haruki Murakami's surprising friendship
Olivia Rodrigo sparks laughter online with reaction to fan proposal
Olivia Rodrigo sparks laughter online with reaction to fan proposal
Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn store refuse to back down in viral feud
Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn store refuse to back down in viral feud
Robert Pattinson's Gen-Z title resurfaces with new Snapchat pictures
Robert Pattinson's Gen-Z title resurfaces with new Snapchat pictures
Katie Price gives evidence to court as ex-husband faces serious charges
Katie Price gives evidence to court as ex-husband faces serious charges
Taylor Swift sets new record as 'TLOAS: The Encore' rules streaming charts
Taylor Swift sets new record as 'TLOAS: The Encore' rules streaming charts
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoy newlywed bliss on New York outing
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoy newlywed bliss on New York outing