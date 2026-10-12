Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ faces a shocking $245m loss at box office

Tom Cruise’s new film Digger is facing a major problem at the box office and the loss can reach up to $245 million.

The film has not brought in enough money to cover its huge costs, despite having a well-known star in the lead role.

Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, a rich oil businessman, in the dark comedy which is directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The film, however, cost Warner Bros around $280 million to make and promote as it has earned only about $35 million worldwide so far.

Things then got really harder for the film in its second weekend, when ticket sales fell by around 60 percent.

According to Variety, the film maybe finish its run in cinemas with only $50 million in total earnings.

READ MORE: Hollywood fights back after Tom Cruise's ‘Digger' disaster

The amount it needs to earn has also become a talking point as Variety says that it would need around $350 million to cover its costs, while Warner Bros believe the figure is closer to $300 million.

Cruise, whereas, said that he does not make films just to do well on their opening weekend. He is hoping that his work will stay with people and remain meaningful over time.

The poor results are a change from his recent success with Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.

Meanwhile, The Social Reckoning also had a slow start only earning $9 million all over the world.