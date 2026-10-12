 
Geo News

Robert Pattinson's Gen-Z title resurfaces with new Snapchat pictures

Robert Pattinson takes over the internet with cute fan interaction

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 12, 2026

Robert Pattinsons Gen-Z title resurfaces with new Snapchat pictures
Robert Pattinson's Gen-Z title resurfaces with new Snapchat pictures

Robert Pattinson recently stepped out to promote his movie, Primetime, and ended up providing the internet with meme material as well.

The 40-year-old actor, who is one of the internet's favourite figure because of his sharp-witted humour, was interacting with fans and posed for a selfie with one, which turned out to have a Snapchat filter on. 

“Wow, wait… that is a wolf?” the Twilight star asked when he noticed, as seen in the videos circulating on social media.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson responds to Chris Hansen's criticism of 'Primetime'

As the video went viral, fans flocked to comment and wrote, "they gave batman cat ears [crying emojis]," and "our honorary gen-z."

A third chimed in, "they keep doing this to him," and "LMAO," exclaimed another. 

While someone added, "His reaction is priceless lmfaoooo," and "TS IS SO FUNNY I CANT STOP GIGGLING."

A fan quipped, "He's so pookie lmao," and another joked, "edward swapped teams," referring to the character of Jacob being a wolf in the Twilight movies.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson dishes on future plans after several back-to-back films

Make us preferred on Google
Katie Price gives evidence to court as ex-husband faces serious charges
Katie Price gives evidence to court as ex-husband faces serious charges
Taylor Swift sets new record as 'TLOAS: The Encore' rules streaming charts
Taylor Swift sets new record as 'TLOAS: The Encore' rules streaming charts
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoy newlywed bliss on New York outing
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoy newlywed bliss on New York outing
Gemma Collins breaks down emotional family tragedy on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Gemma Collins breaks down emotional family tragedy on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Olivia Rodrigo sparks buzz about Chappell Roan collab after news leak
Olivia Rodrigo sparks buzz about Chappell Roan collab after news leak
Hayley Hughes welcomes second child with mystery partner
Hayley Hughes welcomes second child with mystery partner
Harry Styles makes fan's dream come true in emotional concert moment
Harry Styles makes fan's dream come true in emotional concert moment
Molly Mae Hague admits she barely eats vegetables in candid confession
Molly Mae Hague admits she barely eats vegetables in candid confession