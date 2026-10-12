Robert Pattinson's Gen-Z title resurfaces with new Snapchat pictures

Robert Pattinson recently stepped out to promote his movie, Primetime, and ended up providing the internet with meme material as well.

The 40-year-old actor, who is one of the internet's favourite figure because of his sharp-witted humour, was interacting with fans and posed for a selfie with one, which turned out to have a Snapchat filter on.

“Wow, wait… that is a wolf?” the Twilight star asked when he noticed, as seen in the videos circulating on social media.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson responds to Chris Hansen's criticism of 'Primetime'

As the video went viral, fans flocked to comment and wrote, "they gave batman cat ears [crying emojis]," and "our honorary gen-z."

A third chimed in, "they keep doing this to him," and "LMAO," exclaimed another.

While someone added, "His reaction is priceless lmfaoooo," and "TS IS SO FUNNY I CANT STOP GIGGLING."

A fan quipped, "He's so pookie lmao," and another joked, "edward swapped teams," referring to the character of Jacob being a wolf in the Twilight movies.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson dishes on future plans after several back-to-back films