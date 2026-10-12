Russell Brand leans on one person during major assault case

Russell Brand was been seen with his wife, Laura Gallacher, as he faces a court case over rape and sexual assault charges.

The couple were seen holding hands as they left Southwark Crown Court in London, where Brand's trial is expected to last to 10 weeks.

Brand can be seen wearing a grey suit and a white shirt, whereas Laura smiled as they walked past the cameras outside the court.

Her appearance came at a difficult time for the comedian, who is facing seven charges from six women.

The charges, however, include three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

The incidents took place between 1999 and 2009 as Brand denied all those charges and pleaded not guilty.

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The case first came to public attention in 2023, when some women shared their claims in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

He denied the claims, saying his sexual relationships had always been consensual.

Away from the court case, Brand and Laura have been together for years as they first dated in 2007 but later split up.

They got back together in 2015 and married in August 2017.