Why is FBI searching Ilhan Omar’s DC home? Everything we know so far

Federal agents raided the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Oman, D-Minn., on Monday, October 12, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation related to Omar’s immigration paperwork.

The paperwork in question was filed out by her late father when she was a child.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice, a DOJ spokesperson said. Agents wearing HSI jackets were seen outside Omar's home at around 6:00 a.m.

The DOJ spokesperson said: “This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” declining to elaborate further.

Two sources close to the investigation told Fox News that the search stems from a criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman’s immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child.

Vice President JD Vance said in May that the Trump administration would investigate Omar over immigration fraud allegations, which she has denied as “disgusting lies.”

The 44-year-old represents Minnesota’s 5th District, including Minneapolis. First elected in 2018, she is a prominent member of the progressive group known as “The Squad” and has been a prominent Democratic voice against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, calling the agency “out of control” in an October 10 post on X (formerly Twitter).

The raid comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Omar and the Somali community in Minnesota. Last week, Trump posted on Truth Social that the state “is being taken over by Somali Immigrants” and urged Minnesotans to “fight back.”