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Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn store refuse to back down in viral feud

Kelly shared her experience on X after visiting Art of Play

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 12, 2026

Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn store refuse to back down in viral feud
Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn store refuse to back down in viral feud

Kelly Clarkson is in a public fight with a small shop in Brooklyn after a shopping trip went wrong.

The singer says she was treated badly when she tried to buy a singing bird but the shop says the bird was never for sale.

Kelly shared her experience on X after visiting Art of Play, saying that she wanted to buy a few things but felt the worker thought she could not afford the bird.

According to Kelly, the worker said it cost $15,000 and offered to find her something similar.

READ MORE: Katie Price gives evidence to court as ex-husband faces serious charges

The singer compared the experience to Pretty Woman, a film in which Julia Roberts is treated badly by shop workers because of how she looks.

But Art of Play told a different story. The shop said the bird, named Molly, is part of its magic shows and is not for sale.

Kelly, however, then shared a picture that she says showed a $15,000 price tag on the wall. She also accused the shop of lying about what happened.

The shop said it had offered her another singing bird for around $2,000. It claims Kelly left before she could see it.

The argument has now spread across social media. Some people are supporting Kelly, while others believe the shop is being treated unfairly. Neither side has changed its story so far.

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