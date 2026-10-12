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Ashe rings in major career milestone ahead of album release

Ashe celebrates release week with thank you note after new achievement

By
Web Desk
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Published October 12, 2026

Ashe rings in major career milestone ahead of album release
Ashe rings in major career milestone ahead of album release

Ashe has marked a new all-time career peak ahead of her fourth studio album release this week, on October 16.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has entered the top five songs chart in the UK, with her latest hit, Stop the Wedding! and its her first song to ever mark the milestone.

The Moral of the Story hitmaker took to X, and celebrated the achievement, writing, "First Top 5 of my career… thank you UK thank you forever and ever thank you."

Fans, who are already hyped up for the release of The Girl of Your Dreams, joined Ashe in the social media celebration.

READ MORE: Ashe marks new career peak with 'Stop the Wedding!' ahead of album release

Longtime fans flocked to the comments to celebrate the music star's new achievement, writing, "ur like so big and famous," and "lets get you that #1 album mama."

A third chimed in, "you seriously deserved this," and "it’s about time!!!!! congratulations!! so deserved!

While one penned, "I AM SO SO PROUD OF YOU."

More applauded, "wow ur literally climbing so fast," and "shes taking over the world."

READ MORE: Ashe celebrates major milestone ahead of 'The Girl of Your Dreams' album

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