Jet2 cancels all La Palma flights just six months after launching route: What went wrong?

Jet2 has cancelled all flights and package holidays to the Spanish island of La Palma after only six months of operations.

The airline will be flying its last Manchester to La Palma flight on October 30, 2026, marking an unusually brief end to a route which was planned to run all year.

Expansion of the service from London has also been scrapped.

The route from London Stansted to La Palma was due to commence flights later this month with Jet2, but it has been cancelled before the first flight even took off.

The move is a complete reversal from last June, when Jet2 revealed the La Palma as its fifth Canary Islands destination and put year-round flights on sale from Manchester.

This year's first Manchester service left for London on April 3, running twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Jet2 said it regularly review its destinations according to customer demand and had made a “difficult decision” to cancel both flights and holiday packages from La Palma following the latest review.

The airline has also cited “unavoidable operational reasons” in its explanations to customers for the cancellations.

Jet2 said that customers, who have already booked flights, would have the option of replacing their holiday or getting a full refund.

The withdrawal will also be a disappointment to La Palma, as it had hoped that the new routes would attract more British tourists to the island.