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Hollywood stunt legend James Lew's cause of death revealed

James Lew died on August 23 at the age of 71

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 12, 2026


Hollywood stuntman James Lew’s cause of death has been revealed finally after seven weeks.

Lew died from heart failure on August 23 at the age of 71, according to his death certificate.

The news has brought new attention to the long career he built in Hollywood.

Lew worked on many famous action films, helping bring fight scenes to life and making them look real on screen.

His work included movies such as Rush Hour, Lethal Weapon 4, Timecop and Big Trouble in Little China.

The late icon, however, was also worked on Star Trek and became known for his fight scene with Charlie Sheen in the comedy Hot Shots! Part Deux.

READ MORE: Russell Brand leans on one person during major assault case

Lew spent yeara in the film business and worked on more than 140 movies and TV shows.

His work also earned him an Emmy Award in 2017 for his role in the stunt team behind Marvel’s Luke Cage.

His wife, Jordanna Potter Lew, shared the news of his death on Instagram on August 24.

In her message, she spoke about missing him and imagined him walking on a beach with their dog and meeting loved ones again.

After his death, fans and friends shared messages to remember him. Many spoke about his talent, his love for martial arts and the kindness they had seen in him.

The star’s work earned massive praise and recognition through his films as his memory will be forever in his fans hearts.

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