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Prince William makes surprise appearance at fundraising gala with vital mission

Prince William announces Wales visit to unveil special Aberfan memorial

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Published October 12, 2026

Prince William makes surprise appearance at fundraising gala with vital mission

Prince William has shown his support for a vital emergency service in Norfolk, delivering a special video message for the NARS Charity Ball on Saturday evening.

The annual fundraising gala, hosted by NARS, raises money for the charity's doctors and paramedics, who provide lifesaving pre-hospital trauma care and emergency medical assistance across the county.

The Prince of Wales' message added a royal touch to the evening, which celebrates the work of medical teams responding to emergencies and delivering critical care when every second counts.

William is soon set to visit Ynysowen Community Primary School in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil, on 21 October to unveil the Aberfan Memorial Tree, paying tribute to the community and the lives lost in the 1966 Aberfan disaster.

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