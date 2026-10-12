Kensington Palace releases key message as William issues warning

The future King, Prince William, has issued an urgent warning in powerful new clips, urging the world to act now or risk a hazardous future.

On a relentless mission to save lives and protect nature, the Prince of Wales has vowed not to back down.

In a stark message, the heir to the throne cautioned that a perilous future awaits if timely action is not taken, emphasising that true change begins at home — with the small, everyday choices we make.

Sharing neaningful clips of leading experts, he revealed how his revolutionary Earthshot Prize could pave the way for a more prosperous planet.

This inspiring zero-waste model is a powerful reminder that saving our world doesn't need grand gestures — sometimes the smallest steps spark the biggest transformations.

The latest post delivers a powerful message on clean rivers and healthy oceans for a better future, urging everyone to take action because every move to turn waste into hope helps build a greener world for generations to come.

Behind every piece of waste is a story, and behind every polluted river is a community hoping for change. Through this inspiring work, we are reminded that real change begins right where we live.

The message highlights how together we can stop waste before it ever reaches our rivers, and how each of us can help protect our oceans, marine life and the future of generations to come.

Because every piece of waste we keep out of our waterways is a step toward saving our planet. Small actions, when taken together, can create extraordinary change.