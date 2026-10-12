Omani FM to arrive in Pakistan for two-day visit tomorrow

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia July 11, 2023. — Reuters

Omani FM to visit Pakistan at invitation of DPM Dar.

Visiting dignitary expected to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Visit reflects longstanding Pakistan-Oman ties: FO.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan on October 13-14.

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said that Albusaidi will visit Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During his stay in Islamabad, the visiting dignitary will attend the 8th session of the Pakistan-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission, read the statement.

The JMC will focus on deepening cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, industry, agriculture, finance, oil and gas, labour, consular affairs, security, defence, climate change, civil aviation, education, media, and culture, the FO had said a day earlier.

The foreign ministers of the two countries would co-chair the session. The meeting would serve as an important platform to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Oman bilateral relations and to further strengthen cooperation in diverse fields.

The Omani FM is also expected to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the visit, read the statement.

Pakistan and Oman enjoy close, brotherly relations rooted in shared history, faith and culture.

The visit reflects the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Oman and is expected to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across multiple sectors further, read the statement.