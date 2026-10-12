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IndiGo flight diverted after power bank explodes in overhead bin mid-air

Power bank fire forces IndiGo flight to make emergency landing

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Web Desk
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Published October 12, 2026

IndiGo flight diverted after power bank explodes in overhead bin mid-air
IndiGo flight diverted after power bank explodes in overhead bin mid-air

An IndiGo flight with over 180 passengers had to make an emergency landing at Hyderabad Airport after a passenger's power bank caught fire on the plane.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 11th, on flight 6E 6115 that was scheduled to operate from Delhi to Chennai. Smoke was reported coming from one of the passengers' electronic devices kept in the overhead baggage compartment. 

The aircraft, an Airbus A321, had left Delhi at 1:30 pm local time and had been scheduled to land in Chennai by 4:00 pm; however, the pilot of the aircraft changed the landing destination and landed the aircraft safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 3:59 pm local time. Dramatic videos posted online showed people standing up from their seats as flames started coming out of the overhead baggage compartment.

In a statement, IndiGo confirmed the incident, saying: “The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control. In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Hyderabad.”

The airline arranged an alternate aircraft to continue the journey of passengers. 

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