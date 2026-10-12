What happened to Diddy? Combs rushed out of prison due to medical emergency

Sean “Diddy” Combs was rushed out of a federal prison in New Jersey over the weekend after suffering a head injury, according to reports.

The 56-year-old rapper was taken from FCI Fort Dix in an ambulance at around 1am on Saturday for medical treatment, TMZ reported, citing sources at the prison.

It remains unclear how Combs suffered the injury or where he was treated.

However, the injury was reportedly not life-threatening and Combs was conscious and speaking when he returned to the prison before sunrise the same day.

A representative for Combs later said they were aware of reports surrounding his condition and were working to confirm the circumstances.

“Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern,” the representative told Page Six.

The medical emergency comes as Combs continues to serve a 50-month sentence at the low-security federal prison.

He was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while being acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Combs has also remained in the headlines over his time behind bars.

His projected release date was recently pushed back to March 2, 2028, following reports of prison rule violations and alleged access to contraband items. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not publicly detailed the reason for the change.

Combs has since returned to Fort Dix, while no further details regarding his head injury have been released.