Selma Blair arrested: Everything to know about Delta flight incident

Actress Selma Blair was arrested Sunday after allegedly attacking flight attendants and attempting to open a plane door mid-flight on a Delta Airlines flight bout to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Blair tried to open the aircraft door while the plane was in the air, prompting a confrontation with crew members. She allegedly punched one flight attendant and bit another. Two flight attendants reported injuries, and one was taken to the hospital.

In the dispatch audio, it can be heard that officials requested medical personnel at the gate for minor injuries, including a bloody nose and bite marks. Sources said Blair was placed in restraints on the plane and arrested upon landing.

While in the ambulance en route to the hospital, Blair allegedly repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head. Once at the hospital, she allegedly assaulted a nurse, who has pressed charges.

The State has charged Blair with two counts of assault (one on a police officer and another on a nurse). The FBI is currently investigating the incident, and Blair remains in the hospital for evaluation.

A representative for Blair said: “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Earlier in 2016, Blair caused a similar scene when she was removed by stretcher after an outburst on a Los Angeles-bound flight, later revealing she had mixed medication with alcohol amid undiagnosed neurological issues.