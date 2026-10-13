RJ Mitte's true intentions on 'Breaking Bad' laid bare after his death

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte was still thinking about the White Family’s future just days before his death at 34, revealing in what became his final interview that the hit series might have more stories left to tell.

Mitte, best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr., died in Brownsville, Texas.

Police said officers found him dead at his home after arriving at 12:50 p.m. An investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not announced a cause of death.

His representative confirmed the news on Monday, October 12, saying, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

In a podcast conversation with Joe Vulpis, shared on October 7, Mitte suggested the end of Breaking Bad did not necessarily mean the end of the White family’s story.

“I don’t think it was an end; I think it was really the end of Heisenberg’s journey,” he said.

“But I don’t think that was the end of Skyler and Walt and Holly’s journey. You know I think there’s a lot of unanswered questions there, that for them will probably never be answered.”

He added, “I think there’s still a big step for the White family,” before insisting, “There’s always more to be told. But you got to tell it right.”

Mitte also acknowledged the challenge of matching the show’s success.

“I just want to top Breaking Bad, that’s the hardest,” he said. “Look, it’s a long way down from the top of the mountain.”

Read More: 'Breaking Bad' actor RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr., dies aged 34

Beyond acting, Mitte championed disability rights, drawing on his own experience living with cerebral palsy — a condition also shared by his character.

His representative praised his commitment to inclusion and representation, highlighting his work with United Cerebral Palsy, Shriners Children’s and The Mitte Foundation.

Mitte appeared across all five seasons of the acclaimed AMC drama and leaves behind a legacy that extended well beyond television.