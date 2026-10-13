Austin Butler first look as Sonny Crockett in ‘Miami Vice ’85’ revealed: See

Austin Butler has been spotted in character for the first time as Miami Vice ’85 filming kicks off.

The 35-year-old actor is stepping into the role of one of television’s most recognisable detectives: James “Sonny” Crockett.

Before any leaked photo make it to social media platforms, Universal Pictures released official photo of him in the character.

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“Austin Butler is Crockett. Miami Vice ’85 - now in production,” the studio wrote on Monday, October 12, alongside the image of the Elvis star posing in a gray suit and aiming a firearm.

The studio also unveiled a first look at Michael B. Jordan as Crockett’s partner, Ricardo Tubbs.

“Michael B. Jordan is Tubbs. Miami Vice ’85 - now in production,” they wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the Creed star is in character holding a gun and wearing an all-black look including a leather trench coat over a matching shirt and tie.

The upcoming film is a reboot of Miami Vice. The hit 1980s NBC crime drama starred Don Johnson as Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Tubbs.

Butler and Jordan, 39, were both announced for the lead roles last year, bringing the iconic detective duo to the big screen for a new generation.

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